The Killers kicked off a North American tour this weekend, and Johnny Marr is serving as the opener for this run of shows. Marr came out on stage during the Killers’ headlining set to perform with the band during both of their shows so far, which took place in Vancouver and Seattle on Friday and Saturday night.

He covered some Smiths songs — “Stop Me If You Think You’ve Heard This One Before,” “There Is A Light That Never Goes Out” and “What She Said” — alongside the band and also helped out on “Mr. Brightside” in Seattle.

Marr previously played with the Killers in 2019 at Glastonbury Festival, where they did “This Charming Man.”

Watch the Killers and Marr do “Stop Me If You Think You’ve Heard This One Before” and “There Is A Light That Never Goes Out” below.

During their Seattle show, the band brought up a fan from the audience named Vincent to play drums on “For Reasons Unknown”:

