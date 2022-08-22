It’s been nearly three years since Detroit rap great released uknowhatimsayin¿, his most recent album. Since then, we’ve heard rumbling of other new projects — things like a collaborative project with JPEGMAFIA and the long-awaited XXXX album. But in the past few years, Brown has mostly been launching his Detroit crew Bruiser Brigade, and he’s contributed to a string of great, underrated albums from other Bruiser Brigade rappers. Now, Danny Brown has quietly released his first new solo track in a long while, and it’s a great one.

There’s virtually no information out there about Danny Brown’s new song “Winter,” which quietly appeared on Danny Brown’s SoundCloud at some point in the past day. The song isn’t on streaming services, and Brown hasn’t given it any kind of press push beyond a couple of Twitter posts. But the song exists, and it’s great. Brown says that he produced “Winter” himself. On the song, he raps hungrily and feverishly over a dazed, blissed-out instrumental. Check it out below.

