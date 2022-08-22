For the past month, Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, and Julien Baker have all been on the road together on The Wild Hearts Tour, an event where each of them played a set and often came out to perform with each other.

That tour wrapped up this past weekend with two nights at Central Park Summerstage in New York City. For their final song on Sunday night, all three of them came out to perform Van Etten and Olsen’s collaborative track “Like I Used To,” which is how the whole idea for this tour took root in the first place.

On Saturday night, the trio also got together to do Harry Nilsson’s “Without You,” a cover that had been part of the Wild Hearts Tour setlist on and off since it started. Watch video of both below.