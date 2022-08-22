Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” Becomes First Song By A Solo Female Rapper To Debut At #1 Since 1998

News August 22, 2022 3:14 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” Becomes First Song By A Solo Female Rapper To Debut At #1 Since 1998

News August 22, 2022 3:14 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” enters the Billboard Hot 100 on top this week. Per Billboard, it’s the 63rd song to debut at #1 in the chart’s 64-year history. It’s Minaj’s third #1 hit and second #1 debut; she previously hit the top as a guest on Doja Cat’s “Say So” remix and soared in at #1 with the 6ix9ine collab “Trollz,” both in 2020.

“Super Freaky Girl” is Minaj’s 21st top-10 single and her 124th Hot 100 hit. Perhaps most notably, it marks the first time a solo female rapper with no featured guests has debuted at #1 since Lauryn Hill did it with “Doo Wop (That Thing)” in 1998, when songs debuting at #1 was still a new and rare phenomenon. As its title implies, “Super Freaky Girl” samples Rick James’ 1981 funk classic “Super Freak,” which was also the basis for MC Hammer’s 1990 pop-rap favorite “U Can’t Touch This” — a real Russian nesting doll situation that should be fun to unpack when our Number Ones column gets around to this one.

Immediately following Minaj this week are three former chart-toppers: Harry Styles’ “As It Was” at #2, Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” at #3, and Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” at #4. Kate Bush’s Netflix-resurrected “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” falls to #5. “Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy’s biggest career hit by far, holds steady at #6. Nicky Youre and dazy’s “Sunroof” rises to a new #7 peak, followed by Future, Drake, and Tems’ “Wait For U” at #8. Rounding out the top 10 are two more collabs, Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito” at #9 and Post Malone and Doja Cat’s “I Like You (A Happier Song)” at #10.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Hear Dr. John’s Posthumous Traveling Wilburys Cover Featuring Aaron Neville

3 days ago 0

Thundercat Stagecrasher Ejected While Attempting To Sing For The Audience

2 days ago 0

Watch Gorillaz Debut Tame Impala & Bootie Brown Collab “New Gold” At All Points East

2 days ago 0

Watch The Killers Cover The Smiths With Johnny Marr

1 day ago 0

Watch Coldplay Cover Kate Bush & ABBA With Steve Coogan As Alan Partridge

1 day ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest