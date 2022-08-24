A Mo’ Better Blues For The 21st Century

First, an announcement: I’m writing another book! My latest book, Ugly Beauty: Jazz In The 21st Century, came out in February and is available everywhere (Esquire called it one of the Best Music Books of 2022, which is nice), and I’ve just signed the contract to write In The Brewing Luminous: The Life And Music Of Cecil Taylor for the German publisher Wolke Verlag. Don’t worry, the book will be in English. It’ll be a cross between a biography and a critical analysis of various phases and aspects of his work, analyzing key albums from his sizable discography and discussing how his music evolved from his professional debut in the mid ’50s to the April 2016 performances at the Whitney Museum which marked the end of his public career. The plan is for it to be out in spring/summer 2024.

Two pieces of very sad news: First, cellist Abdul Wadud died earlier this month at 75. His birth name was Ronald DeVaughn, and he continued to use that name for years when working in the classical world; he was the father of R&B singer Raheem DeVaughn, who announced his passing on social media. He was best known for his work with Julius Hemphill, most notably on albums like Dogon A.D., Coon Bid’ness, and Raw Materials And Residuals, and for a long creative relationship with Arthur Blythe — he was in Blythe’s band throughout the 1970s and early ’80s, playing on classics like Lenox Avenue Breakdown, Illuminations, and the twin live albums The Grip and Metamorphosis. He also released a solo album, By Myself, which is scheduled for reissue sometime in the future, and recorded two excellent trio discs in the ’80s with pianist Anthony Davis and flutist James Newton, I’ve Known Rivers and Trio2. Wadud was an absolute master of the cello who not only expanded its role in jazz, but inspired other players; he was interviewed by filmmaker Joel Wanek and fellow cellist Tomeka Reid in 2014, and that conversation is well worth reading.

Then, as this column was being prepared, the word began to spread that trumpeter Jaimie Branch had died at 39. Branch was a genuine visionary, a brilliant trumpeter whose music was stunning on first listen and revealed greater and greater depth the more time you spent with it. She’d been a fixture on the Chicago scene since the mid-2000s, a member of multiple short-lived groups that took from free jazz and punk rock in equal measure, but it was her 2017 debut as a leader, Fly Or Die, that brought her to the world’s attention. I called that album the best jazz record of 2017, and I stand by that. As I said then, “Her playing is free and abstract, swirling around and wafting like a breeze through the storm created by the band. [Drummer Chad] Taylor in particular never seems to let up on the groove, and [Tomeka] Reid’s cello and [Jason] Ajemian’s bass give the music an African/American throb like you hear on Julius Hemphill’s early albums Dogon A.D. and Coon Bid’ness…one of the most amazing artistic statements I’ve heard in forever. An absolute must-hear.” Amazingly, the follow-up, 2019’s Fly Or Die II: Bird Dogs Of Paradise, was even better. The opening track, “Prayer For Amerikkka Pt. 1 & 2,” was a crawling blues dirge, featuring Branch singing/praying about racism, gentrification, and the systemic abuse of refugees and migrants, with her band members chiming in like a street-corner Greek chorus. And when she turned back to the horn, her playing was white-hot and lyrical in a way that could burst your heart. Watch this video, recorded in Switzerland (it’s on the double CD Fly Or Die Live), and remember a once-in-a-generation talent, gone far, far too soon.

In June’s column, I talked about three great jazz movies from the late ’80s and early ’90s: Round Midnight, Bird, and Mo’ Better Blues. Well, there’s a new entry in the genre: Learn To Swim, the debut feature by Canadian director Thyrone Tommy. It stars relative newcomers Thomas Antony Olajide and Emma Ferreira as Dezi and Selma, a saxophonist and singer whose doomed romance is explored in both present and past tense. (It took me a while to figure out it was half being told in flashback, though it was much clearer on a second viewing.)

It’s set in Toronto and is shot really beautifully by cinematographer Nick Haight. Like Mo’ Better Blues, the images are full of lush, vivid colors, putting a layer of romance on top of the performances and the whole atmosphere surrounding the characters, almost all of whom are young, up-and-coming musicians whose romantic and professional lives bleed together. But Tommy and Haight make a surprising choice to shoot the whole movie in an almost square aspect ratio, which has the effect of enclosing things and pulling you in; every shot feels like a close-up, even when it’s not. This is particularly effective during scenes where we’re pretty much inside Dezi’s head as he’s battling his grief and guilt over Selma.

It’s not a perfect movie; its oblique, interwoven narrative structure is sometimes too vague about what’s actually happening, and Dezi is kind of a prick. The tragedy at the heart of the story is pretty much entirely of his own making, and you may wind up sympathizing more with the people who repeatedly express exasperation with him than with him. Still, it’s a good and involving story and the characters have a lot of depth, and the music is really good. When a movie is about musicians, and you don’t like the music “they’re” making, it can be a fatal flaw. That’s not the case here.

Learn To Swim is on Netflix now after playing multiple festivals last year. I interviewed Thyrone Tommy by Zoom the other week, so here’s a transcript of our conversation.

Let’s start with the title. What does it mean?

THYRONE TOMMY: The title is always an interesting story. Me and the co-writer, Marni Van Dyk, one of the biggest and first inspirations that came was a poem by Stevie Smith, “Not Waving But Drowning,” and from there we called the [writing] exercise “learn to swim,” and it worked for the exercise. Then as we wrote the feature we tried a few other titles that we thought were more traditional, but they never seemed to fit. The phrase that we first came to, Learn To Swim, we just went with it and didn’t look back.

Dezi is not a very likable protagonist. Did you feel like that was a gamble, asking the viewer to travel with this guy who’s kind of an asshole a lot of the time?

TOMMY: I feel like Dezi is very, very confident. There’s obviously an arrogance to his personality, but it’s also something that Selma shares as well. It’s one of the things that connect them. They’re both very headstrong people, and too headstrong for their own good sometimes. So really it was about understanding these two people as individuals in the relationship, and having the audience really relate to the scenario more so than to Dezi and Selma.

The obvious parallel to this movie, for me, is Mo’ Better Blues, but that was very much a romantic fantasy of the jazz life, where your movie is more honest — the musicians are struggling, talking about getting paid in tens and twenties, Dezi gives up playing to repair instruments, etc. How did this story come to you?

TOMMY: I think going into the romanticism of being a musician almost parallels the romanticism people have about filmmaking, in the sense that being a filmmaker is like — a lot of it is very much sitting in your apartment and writing and working on projects, working on small projects, working on independent things, building a community and trying to get your things out there. And so, you know, the musicians that I know and the ones that exist here in the city, really – we’re taking in their stories, seeing a lot of their process, how they navigate their industry, and really trying to capture that in a way that felt organic and felt truthful to who they are and to what being a musician feels like, especially in a city like this one.

How did you cast the roles? Were you looking for a singer and a group of musicians who could act, or actors who could convincingly “play an instrument” on camera?

TOMMY: It’s a bit of a complex haywire. Dezi, played by Thomas Antony Olajide, I worked with him before on a short film I did called Mariner. We attended a conservatory called the CFC, the Canadian Film Centre, together, and he was in the short version of this film originally, so he plays saxophone a bit — maybe not with the same proficiency that he does in the film, but for us it was really about finding people who had musicality to them and could also be really, really good actors, ’cause the performance was going to be first. As far as Emma Fereira, she’s a very, very talented actor, but she also sings beautifully, so that helped a lot. And then you know with the other musicians in the film, they’re all actors of different musical capabilities, but we took them and gave them their instruments and said go off, learn this, master this, work through this piece and then come back. It was a very interesting process.

I’m very interested in the visual choices you made. Why did you go with this almost square aspect ratio, instead of the widescreen that people would usually opt for?

TOMMY: Me and my cinematographer, Nick Haight, we had shot a few things together, like the film I just mentioned, Mariner, was in that widescreen aspect, and so when we came to making this feature, we were really looking for how we could challenge ourselves, how we could try new things, how we could expand on our relationship and our dialogue. A lot of the references we were looking at were these ’70s album covers, or Blue Note, these funk and soul albums. And looking at these covers that are incredibly shot and looking at the framing and the blocking that’s inside of them, we thought, “Is there a way to do this with movement? Is there a way to do this inside our story?” And once we made that decision to go in that direction, I think there was a bit of hesitation at first, but the first day that we went and shot and we saw what we were doing, we just decided there was no turning back.

Also, you often frame your characters way at the bottom of the screen with a bunch of empty space, like sky or the side of a building, above them. What are you trying to say with that kind of framing?

TOMMY: I think one of the things that we also made a decision on quite early on is that we didn’t want to run away from where we are. We are in this incredible city of Toronto, it’s a place that acts as a backdrop to a lot of places, plays a lot of different cities all the time, every city but itself. So allowing these places to also act as characters, to also act as a foundation for our characters – these are spaces that I frequent, the musicians who play in our film frequent, and we really wanted to explore that, have that be a part of the film as well.

That was something I noticed, was that even though it’s set in Toronto, you didn’t do any cheesy establishing shots of big landmarks or anything.

TOMMY: CN Tower shots. [laughs]

Exactly. There wasn’t any of that. I was wondering where it was set, and when Dezi said that he was going to Seattle, I thought, oh, maybe this is Vancouver, and then at the end I saw it was filmed in Toronto. But it gives the sense of a real city where people actually live, but maybe by not being overtly Canadian in that traditional, expected way, it paints a different side of Canada.

TOMMY: Yeah. I mean, Toronto’s a tale of two cities, I always say. It always feels like there’s a duality to being here, ’cause you can live in a certain culture and a certain group and frequent certain bars and there’ll be a bar two doors down that’s a completely different world, and it exists in this duality. So for some people watching the film who are from here, some of these places are foreign, they’ve never stepped foot in them or hung out in that area of town and for other people, they’re so used to it, it’s common, like, oh, I drink there all the time, I go there all the time. it’s interesting getting those parallel [responses] from people.

It’s an almost entirely nonwhite cast, and you use a lot of filters and things, there are a lot of colors reflecting on people’s skin. Tell me about the lighting and photographic choices involved in that.

TOMMY: Nick is not BIPOC, but he’s a photographer in his own right and you know, we’ve worked together for a few years now, I think our first collaboration came in 2015, so we’ve had a lot of dialogue and a lot of suggestions – I’ve learned, he’s learned on film and digitally now, and it’s something that we never had a problem with. It’s something we’ve experimented with and worked on, and it just feels natural now…it felt very natural in the beginning, but the more we’ve done, the less of a dialogue it is.

A lot of the story is left vague; there are scenes where Dezi is clearly imagining things, so you’re not sure what’s real and what’s in his mind, which is interesting. And the story is non-linear. Tell me how you arrived at this story structure.

TOMMY: Yeah, it started as an exercise, and really the first short film version of it was very meditative. It was very much in Dezi’s head. And the film itself is always from Dezi’s perspective; it’s always him being this sort of [unreliable] narrator that we follow along through the different time periods. But the dual time periods happened when we started working on the feature, and we realized that in order for anyone to really understand the grief that Dezi was going through, we needed to meet the source of that, and that meant meeting Selma. And once we introduced Selma into the story more fully as a realized character, that’s when you get the second time period that’s happening, the past and the present, and the trick for us was we wrote out both versions in a very linear fashion and then we just cross-referenced where we wanted them to be. So as you read the script, the script is out of order, so to speak, this nonlinear approach is on the page. We made very deliberate choices and transitions and moved between the past and the future and vice versa.

What was it like filming this, with COVID restrictions and everything? I notice that a lot of the scenes are just one or two characters. Was that an adaptation that you had to make, or was it always gonna be that way?

TOMMY: Well, the film itself is a micro-budget film, it was shot for less than a quarter of a million dollars, so it was always a very intimate affair. But for us, COVID didn’t really change too much in our approach to the film. Obviously, crowd scenes are a little tough to do, since we shot in between the lockdowns that were taking place here in Toronto. It was really — one of the big things I think was the testing. We tested twice a week on set, and that was always something that was an experience for everyone, ’cause everyone was just sort of sequestered together all the time. Even when you went home, you just kind of kept to yourself because you didn’t want to infect yourself and bring it into the space. So it changed a lot of the ways that we would have normally approached filming, but it didn’t change much of the story and what we were gonna do visually and story-wise with the film.

TAKE TEN