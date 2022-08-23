The music and entertainment communities are still mourning the loss of Olivia Newton-John, who died earlier this month at 73 after a 30-year battle with breast cancer. In honor of Newton-John, Sleater-Kinney, Courtney Barnett, and Fred Armisen teamed up for a live performance of “Physical” last night (August 21) at Marymoor Park in Redmond, Washington.

During the group’s “Physical” cover, everyone wore ’80s workout headbands, while Armisen pantomimed aerobics. As Tom noted in his Number Ones column on “Physical,” however: “‘Physical’ was a song about having sex, not working out. But through the magic of music video, Newton-John figured out how to transform it into a song about having sex and working out, and she turned it into a juggernaut.”

Watch everyone perform “Physical” below.