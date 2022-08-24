Dear Nora – “Scrolls Of Doom”

New Music August 24, 2022 9:18 AM By James Rettig
0

Back in 2018, Katy Davidson released their first album as Dear Nora in over a decade, the excellent Skulls Example. Today, Dear Nora is announcing a new full-length called Human Futures, which will be out in October. Davidson recorded it with longtime collaborators and bandmates Nicholas Krgovich, Zach Burba, and Greg Campanile in a proper studio, which marks the first time that Dear Nora has used one of those.

We’re also getting the album’s lead single “Scrolls Of Doom,” a seasick sing-song about capitalism and consumption. “I make billions in second flat/ And I stuff it under my cowboy hat,” Davidson sings. “Yeah, you punk me and I’m perplexed/ But we all know what happens next.” Watch a video for it below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Scrolls Of Doom”
02 “Sedona”
03 “Shadows”
04 “Flowers Fading”
05 “Human Futures”
06 “Sinaloan Restaurant”
07 “Fruitful Streams”
08 “Airbnb Cowboy”
09 “We’re Going Down”
10 “Mothers And Daughters”
11 “Flag (Into The Fray)”
12 “Five Months On The Go”

Human Futures is out 10/28 via Orindal Records.

James Rettig Staff

