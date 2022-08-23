Ex-Cradle Of Filth Guitarist Stuart Anstis Dead At 48

Stuart Anstis, the guitarist best-known for his time in the British metal band Cradle Of Filth, has died. As Metalsucks reports, Richard Shaw, another former Cradle Of Filth guitarist, broke the news of Anstis’ death on Instagram. No cause of death has been reported. Anstis was 48.

Anstis joined Cradle Of Filth in 1995, four years after the band’s formation. At the time, Cradle Of Filth were still developing their symphonic, theatrical black metal style. Anstis served in the band for four years, playing on the albums Dusk And Her Embrace and Cruelty And The Beast, before parting ways with the band in 1999. During Anstis’ time in the band, Cradle Of Filth grew massively in popularity, and they also courted mainstream attention with stunts like their “Jesus is a cunt” T-shirt.

After splitting from Cradle Of Filth, Anstis started the band Bastardsun, which ended after singer David Wayne died in a motorcycle accident in 2005. Antsis also made electronic music under the name Aphelion. Below, listen to some of the music that Cradle Of Filth made with Anstis.