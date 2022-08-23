Louis Cole – “I’m Tight”

New Music August 23, 2022 11:35 AM By James Rettig
Earlier this month, the jazzy electronic auteur Louis Cole released a new single, “Let It Happen.” Today, the Los Angeles musician has announced a new album, Quality Over Opinion, and has shared another song, “I’m Tight,” which coils through a groovy, smooth, and infectious 7 minutes. “It comes from me recording about 100 different cells of funk, choosing my favorite ones and quilting them together into a song,” Cole said in a statement. “I had to practice the bass part a lot for this one.” Check it out below.

Quality Over Opinion is out 10/14 via Brainfeeder.

