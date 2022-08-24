Magdalena Bay – “All You Do”
Los Angeles electro-pop duo Magdalena Bay put out their full-length debut last fall, and in June they announced Mercurial World Deluxe out September 23 via Luminelle Recordings. It’ll feature new songs, remixes, alternative versions of album tracks, orchestral arrangements, and more “secrets” to be announced. At the time of announcement, they shared a remix of “Chaeri” by former PC Music affiliate Danny L Harle. Now, we’re getting the band’s first new music of 2022: “All You Do.”
“The Deluxe is a mishmosh of sorts, an amalgamation of new songs that didn’t originally fit the flow of Mercurial World, of reimagined versions of existing album tracks by us and some talented remixers, plus some special secrets,” Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin said upon announcing the deluxe edition. “When we started working on the Deluxe, we wanted it to flow like the original album did. These secrets tie the record together in a cool way, we can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”
Hear “All You Do” below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “secret 1”
02 “The End”
03 “Mercurial World”
04 “Unconditional”
05 “Dawning Of The Season”
06 “Secrets (Your Fire)”
07 “secrets 2-9: medley”
08 “You Lose!”
09 “secret 10”
10 “You Lose! (8-Bit)”
11 “Something for 2 (Cecile Believe Remix)”
12 “Chaeri”
13 “secret 11”
14 “Halfway”
15 “Hysterical Us”
16 “secret 12”
17 “All You Do”
18 “Prophecy (Synth & Strings)”
19 “Follow The Leader”
20 “secret 13”
21 “Chaeri (Danny L Harle Remix)”
22 “Chaeri (Piano & Strings)”
23 “Dominó (Spanish Version)”
24 “Dreamcatching”
25 “secret 14”
26 “The Beginning”
27 “Mercurial World (Piano & Strings)”
28 “secret 15”
TOURDATES:
08/27 – Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic at Brookside at the Rose Bowl
9/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club
9/30 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
10/01 – Eugene, OR @ W.O.W Hall
10/02 – Arcata, CA @ Arcata Theatre Lounge
10/04 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Atrium (at the Catalyst)
10/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
10/07 – Santa Fe, MN @ Meow Wolf
10/09 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/11 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Downstairs
10/12 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.
10/13 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall
10/16 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
10/29 – Oakland, CA @ Second Sky
11/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
11/02 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
11/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
11/05 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
11/06 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
11/08 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
11/09 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
11/10 – Montreal, QC @ SAT
11/12 – Boston, MA @ Royale
11/15 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
11/18 – Washington, DC @ 930 Club
11/19 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East
11/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
11/22 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theatre
11/26 – Miami, FL @ Art With Me Festival
Mercurial World Deluxe is out 9/23 via Luminelle Recordings.