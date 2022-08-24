Los Angeles electro-pop duo Magdalena Bay put out their full-length debut last fall, and in June they announced Mercurial World Deluxe out September 23 via Luminelle Recordings. It’ll feature new songs, remixes, alternative versions of album tracks, orchestral arrangements, and more “secrets” to be announced. At the time of announcement, they shared a remix of “Chaeri” by former PC Music affiliate Danny L Harle. Now, we’re getting the band’s first new music of 2022: “All You Do.”

“The Deluxe is a mishmosh of sorts, an amalgamation of new songs that didn’t originally fit the flow of Mercurial World, of reimagined versions of existing album tracks by us and some talented remixers, plus some special secrets,” Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin said upon announcing the deluxe edition. “When we started working on the Deluxe, we wanted it to flow like the original album did. These secrets tie the record together in a cool way, we can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

Hear “All You Do” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “secret 1”

02 “The End”

03 “Mercurial World”

04 “Unconditional”

05 “Dawning Of The Season”

06 “Secrets (Your Fire)”

07 “secrets 2-9: medley”

08 “You Lose!”

09 “secret 10”

10 “You Lose! (8-Bit)”

11 “Something for 2 (Cecile Believe Remix)”

12 “Chaeri”

13 “secret 11”

14 “Halfway”

15 “Hysterical Us”

16 “secret 12”

17 “All You Do”

18 “Prophecy (Synth & Strings)”

19 “Follow The Leader”

20 “secret 13”

21 “Chaeri (Danny L Harle Remix)”

22 “Chaeri (Piano & Strings)”

23 “Dominó (Spanish Version)”

24 “Dreamcatching”

25 “secret 14”

26 “The Beginning”

27 “Mercurial World (Piano & Strings)”

28 “secret 15”

TOURDATES:

08/27 – Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic at Brookside at the Rose Bowl

9/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

9/30 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

10/01 – Eugene, OR @ W.O.W Hall

10/02 – Arcata, CA @ Arcata Theatre Lounge

10/04 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Atrium (at the Catalyst)

10/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

10/07 – Santa Fe, MN @ Meow Wolf

10/09 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/11 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Downstairs

10/12 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.

10/13 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall

10/16 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

10/29 – Oakland, CA @ Second Sky

11/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

11/02 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

11/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

11/05 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

11/06 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

11/08 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

11/09 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

11/10 – Montreal, QC @ SAT

11/12 – Boston, MA @ Royale

11/15 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

11/18 – Washington, DC @ 930 Club

11/19 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

11/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

11/22 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theatre

11/26 – Miami, FL @ Art With Me Festival

Mercurial World Deluxe is out 9/23 via Luminelle Recordings.