Watch Arctic Monkeys Debut New Song “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am”

Arctic Monkeys are currently gigging around Europe at various festivals. Tonight, they did a set at Zürich Openair 2022, where they debuted a brand-new song called “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am.” It’s a mid-tempo, reggae-tinged number with intercutting wah-wah-wah guitar effects.

The last album Arctic Monkeys released was 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino. Last November, drummer Matt Helders told BBC Radio 5 Live that its follow-up project is “pretty much” done and set to be released in 2022. He added: “I think by the time we get everything together it’ll be next year. Hopefully we can get out and tour next summer.”

Well, it is currently next summer, so maybe this is just the start of a new album cycle… We shall see. Watch Arctic Monkeys debut “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am” below.

