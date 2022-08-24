Daniele Luppi & Greg Gonzalez – “The Rose You Kept”

New Music August 24, 2022 9:47 AM By James Rettig
0

Daniele Luppi & Greg Gonzalez – “The Rose You Kept”

New Music August 24, 2022 9:47 AM By James Rettig
0

Last month, the composer Daniele Luppi announced a new collaborative EP with Cigarettes After Sex’s Greg Gonzalez, Charm Of Pleasure, similar to Luppi’s past team-ups with the likes of Parquet Courts & Karen O and Danger Mouse. Today, he’s releasing a new single from it, the languid and slow “The Rose You Kept.” “It was the trickiest piece for me to arrange and produce,” Luppi said in a statement. “I’m obsessed with different-sounding songs that feel like they’re on the same album, and I like to embrace variation.” Check out the new one and previous single “You Never Loved” below.

The Charm Of Pleasure EP is out 9/16.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: *NSYNC’s “It’s Gonna Be Me”

2 days ago 0

Audiophile Label MoFi Sued For Using Digital In “All Analog” Vinyl Reissues

1 day ago 0

Sleep Press Cannabis Leaves Into Dopesmoker Vinyl Reissue

2 days ago 0

Watch The Killers Cover The Smiths With Johnny Marr

3 days ago 0

Thundercat Stagecrasher Ejected While Attempting To Sing For The Audience

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest