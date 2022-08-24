Daniele Luppi & Greg Gonzalez – “The Rose You Kept”

Last month, the composer Daniele Luppi announced a new collaborative EP with Cigarettes After Sex’s Greg Gonzalez, Charm Of Pleasure, similar to Luppi’s past team-ups with the likes of Parquet Courts & Karen O and Danger Mouse. Today, he’s releasing a new single from it, the languid and slow “The Rose You Kept.” “It was the trickiest piece for me to arrange and produce,” Luppi said in a statement. “I’m obsessed with different-sounding songs that feel like they’re on the same album, and I like to embrace variation.” Check out the new one and previous single “You Never Loved” below.

The Charm Of Pleasure EP is out 9/16.