The Otolith are a new band made up primarily of former members of SubRosa, the Salt Lake City doom metal crew that called it quits in 2019. They are releasing their debut full-length album, Folium Limina, in October, and today they’re sharing its lead single “Sing No Coda.” Here’s what the band’s Sarah Pendleton had to say to Metal Injection:

The riffs for ‘Sing No Coda’ were cooking in our cauldron for a while, but it wasn’t until after we had weathered 2020 that I started to write the lyrics. I developed a strange, intense hypochondria throughout that year, and I know a few others who did as well. It became maddening, trying to discern fear from reality. But far worse was the loneliness, feeling like the most important relationships and friendships were stretching thin and growing tattered, and there was nothing I could do to stop it.

Now that the world is (mostly) out of the woods and we are seeing faces and traveling and playing again, it is massively cathartic to sing those words: Sing no coda, by the stream. Instead, my friends, wait, wait for me!