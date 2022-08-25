Girlpool Break Up

Girlpool are breaking up.

“After 9 years, we have decided to take a break from Girlpool and go our separate ways as songwriters,” the band wrote in a statement. “This upcoming tour will be our last one — it will be an ode to the past, a celebration for the future, and something we will pour both of our hearts into completely. We are each other’s biggest fans and always encourage each other to stretch and evolve, whether that means it’s alongside one another or not.”

Harmony Tividad and Avery Tucker started making music together in 2013 after meeting as teenagers at the Los Angeles venue The Smell. They released their self-titled debut EP as Girlpool the following year, which is right around when we named them a Band To Watch. Their debut album, Before The World Was Big, came out in 2015.

Over the next few years, the band moved between Philadelphia, New York, and back to Los Angeles, releasing albums all the while that deepened their initially skeletal sound and pushed them in exciting new sonic directions. 2017’s Powerplant, 2019’s What Chaos Is Imaginary, and this year’s Forgiveness — one of the best albums of 2022 so far — were all fantastic in their own way.

Girlpool have canceled most of the tour dates they had scheduled this fall in support of their newest album. Refunds will be available at point of purchase. Remaining dates are below:

09/08 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

09/09 Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

09/10 Vancouver,BC @ Fortune Sound Club

09/22 New York, NY @ Elsewhere

09/23 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

09/24 Washington, DC @ Black Cat

10/07 San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

10/08 Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey