Terre & Maggie Roche – “Kin Ya See That Sun”

Terre Roche, one of the three sisters who made up the Roches, is releasing a new collection of previously unreleased songs and live recordings that she created with Maggie Roche, who passed away in 2017. Kin Ya See That Sun will be out in October, and Roche is introducing the album with a live rendition of its title track, which the siblings wrote when they were children.

“I was 12 years old, and Maggie was 13,” Roche explained in a statement. “We were just learning to play guitar. We’d learned off a PBS special called Folk Guitar With Laura Weber – I’ve always regretted that I never wrote Laura Weber a fan letter, and sadly she has passed away, but she taught us a bunch of guitar chords, strums and very cool folk songs we had never heard before. Maggie gave me this set of lyrics and I wrote the music for it. Though we had never traveled beyond our New Jersey home we had a longing to go out West.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Apostrophe To The Wind”

02 “Damned Old Dog”

03 “Down The Dream”

04 “If You Emptied Out All Your Pockets You Could Not Make The Change”

05 “Kin Ya See That Sun”

06 “Malachy’s”

07 “Moonruns”

08 “Pretty And High”

09 “Telephone Bill”

10 “The Burden Of Proof”

11 “The Colleges”

12 “The Mountain People”

13 “West Virginia”

14 “Wigglin Man”

15 “Blabber Mouth”

Kin Ya See That Sun is out 10/21. Pre-order it here.