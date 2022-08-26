Quavo Cast Opposite Billy Zane In Action Thriller Takeover

News August 25, 2022 9:12 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Quavo Cast Opposite Billy Zane In Action Thriller Takeover

News August 25, 2022 9:12 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Quavo has been cast opposite Billy Zane in the new action-thriller movie Takeover. Zane — forever famous for playing Cal Hockley in Titanic — will portray Gamal Akopyan, the leader of an international heist ring. The Migos rapper will star as Guy Miller, a former Atlanta criminal who is trying to get his life back on track but ultimately gets dragged back into the street-racing scene.

According to Variety, Takeover will also film in Atlanta. It’s directed by Greg Jonkajtys (The Liberator) and written by Jeb Stuart. “I’m really excited for this opportunity, especially shooting in my hometown of Atlanta,” Quavo told Complex in a statement. “This film is an ideal opportunity to further delve into my craft, and I can’t wait to see how the action plays out in this animated environment.”

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Daniele Luppi & Greg Gonzalez – “The Rose You Kept”

3 days ago 0

A Composer Breaks Down The Music Theory Behind Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul”

4 days ago 0

Fauness – “Mystery”

3 days ago 0

Songs For The Deaf Turns 20

2 days ago 0

Audiophile Label MoFi Sued For Using Digital In “All Analog” Vinyl Reissues

4 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest