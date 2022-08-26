Quavo Cast Opposite Billy Zane In Action Thriller Takeover

Quavo has been cast opposite Billy Zane in the new action-thriller movie Takeover. Zane — forever famous for playing Cal Hockley in Titanic — will portray Gamal Akopyan, the leader of an international heist ring. The Migos rapper will star as Guy Miller, a former Atlanta criminal who is trying to get his life back on track but ultimately gets dragged back into the street-racing scene.

According to Variety, Takeover will also film in Atlanta. It’s directed by Greg Jonkajtys (The Liberator) and written by Jeb Stuart. “I’m really excited for this opportunity, especially shooting in my hometown of Atlanta,” Quavo told Complex in a statement. “This film is an ideal opportunity to further delve into my craft, and I can’t wait to see how the action plays out in this animated environment.”