If you’ve got any love in your heart for the post-hardcore superstars of the ’00s, then you will probably be psyched to learn about the existence of L.S. Dunes, a new band that features veterans from some of that moment’s biggest acts. L.S. Dunes’ lineup is nothing but heavy hitters. The singer is Circa Survive’s Anthony Green. The guitarists are My Chemical Romance’s Frank Iero and Coheed And Cambria’s Travis Stever. The rhythm section comes straight from Thursday: Bassist Tim Payne and drummer Tucker Rule. These guys all know what they’re doing.

L.S. Dunes got together during the pandemic. In a press release, Iero says, “We never knew if we would ever get to play these songs together. In fact, none of us lifelong musicians really knew if we’d ever be able to play music for a live audience ever again.” The idea came together when Thursday were rehearsing for a pair of Christmas 2020 livestreams, and then they went ahead and recorded a whole debut album.

The debut album from L.S. Dunes is called Past Lives, and the band recorded it with Will Yip, one of the leading producers in the current hardcore and emo scenes. Tucker Rule says, “We wanted to do something where you can hear all our bands in it and yet, not have it sound like any one in particular. Our roots are punk rock and hardcore, and the vibe is hope for all the lost souls.”

You can hear some of that back-to-basics energy in L.S. Dunes’ debut single “Permanent Rebellion” — a pretty perfect title for the first song from a bunch of aging, successful punks. The song combines fired-up thrash-out moments with big, searing melodies. Its video is just grainy footage of the band playing together in a room somewhere, and they all look like they’re ready to take it to the stage. That’ll happen soon.

L.S. Dunes will play their first-ever live show next month at Riot Fest in Chicago. (My Chemical Romance are also on the Riot Fest lineup, but all the other guys’ bands are somehow not.) From there, L.S. Dunes will also play Sacramento’s Aftershock Festival and a bunch of club shows. Below, check out the “Permanent Rebellion” video, the Past Lives tracklist, and the band’s upcoming tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “2022”

02 “Antibodies”

03 “Grey Veins”

04 “Like Forever”

05 “Blender”

06 “Past Lives”

07 “It Takes Time”

08 “Bombsquad”

09 “Grifter”

10 “Permanent Rebellion”

11 “Sleep Cult”

TOUR DATES:

9/16 – Chicago @ Riot Fest

10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

11/12 – Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Amphitheater

11/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365

11/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

11/18 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Corona Capital

11/22 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

11/25 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Lanes

11/26 – Philadelphia, CA @ First Unitarian Church

11/27 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

11/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

11/30 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

Past Lives is out 11/11.