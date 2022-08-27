PC Worship – “Let It Destroy You” & “A Kid”
Last we heard from Justin Frye’s NYC scuzz-rock project PC Worship, the sometimes-solo project / musicians’ collective shared a 2018 LP called Future Phase. Today, PC Worship are back with two singles coupled together — they’re called (two alternative rock songs). That name is a fitting description; the two new cuts are the muddy, percussive “Let It Destroy You” and the bass-led “A Kid,” which trickles out with staticky feedback and slacker-y lyrics like “Why would you try/ When you can get high?” Listen to both new songs below.