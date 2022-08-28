Harry Styles Jokes With Fan Who Threw Chicken Nuggets At Him In NYC

Harry Styles joked with a fan who threw chicken nuggets at him onstage during his show at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. “Very interesting approach,” Styles said. “Who threw the chicken nugget?” And as another one was thrown on stage: “It’s another chicken nugget.” Styles said that he doesn’t eat meat and ended up throwing one of the nuggets back into the audience. “First of all, this is cold … and I’m assuming very old,” he said as he held the second nugget. After the person who threw it onto the stage asked for it back, he complied: “There you go, you can have your nugget back.” Here’s video:

Styles is in the middle of a 15-concert residency at MSG.