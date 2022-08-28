Harry Styles Jokes With Fan Who Threw Chicken Nuggets At Him In NYC

News August 28, 2022 7:09 PM By James Rettig
0

Harry Styles Jokes With Fan Who Threw Chicken Nuggets At Him In NYC

News August 28, 2022 7:09 PM By James Rettig
0

Harry Styles joked with a fan who threw chicken nuggets at him onstage during his show at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. “Very interesting approach,” Styles said. “Who threw the chicken nugget?” And as another one was thrown on stage: “It’s another chicken nugget.” Styles said that he doesn’t eat meat and ended up throwing one of the nuggets back into the audience. “First of all, this is cold … and I’m assuming very old,” he said as he held the second nugget. After the person who threw it onto the stage asked for it back, he complied: “There you go, you can have your nugget back.” Here’s video:

Styles is in the middle of a 15-concert residency at MSG.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Arcade Fire’s Win Butler Accused Of Sexual Misconduct, Shares Statement

2 days ago 0

New Supergroup L.S. Dunes Features Members Of Thursday, Circa Survive, MCR, & Coheed And Cambria

3 days ago 0

A Rush Of Blood To The Head Turns 20

3 days ago 0

Noah Cyrus – “Every Beginning Ends” (Feat. Ben Gibbard)

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “Doesn’t Really Matter”

3 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest