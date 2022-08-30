Young Thug’s Prosecutor Says She Should Be Able To Use Rap Lyrics In Court

Right now, Young Thug, Gunna, and a number of their associates are in jail, awaiting trial on a number of RICO charges related to Thug’s Young Slime Life label and rap crew. Earlier this month, Thug was denied bond for a third time. In constructing the RICO case against YSL — which, according to prosecutors, is a street gang masquerading as a legitimate music-business entity — prosecutors used rap lyrics and Instagram posts to help construct their case. That’s been a controversial practice for years.

Right now, lawmakers in both New York and California are considering laws that would limit the use of rap lyrics as evidence in court cases. Advocates for those laws are claiming that rap lyrics are artistic expression and that they’re not necessarily meant to be taken literally. In a statement that aired during Hot 97’s Summer Jam concert in June, Thug urged fans to sign a “Protect Black Art” petition that supports those laws. But Fulton County district attorney Fanni Willis, the figure in charge of Young Thug’s prosecution, says that she’s going to keep using lyrics as evidence.

As The FADER points out, Willis defended that practice in a press conference yesterday. She told reporters, “If you decide to admit your crimes over a beat, I’m gon’ use it… People can continue to be angry about it, [but] I have some legal advice: Don’t confess to crimes on rap lyrics if you do not want them used — or, at least, get out of my county.” She also said that she’s not “targeting anyone” but that people “do not get to commit crimes in my county and then decide to brag on it — which you do… for a form of intimidation, and to further the gang — and not be held responsible.” She also quoted some lyrics in the press conference. You can watch her press conference below.