The Tallest Man On Earth – “Tears Are In Your Eyes” (Yo La Tengo Cover)

New Music August 31, 2022 10:52 AM By Chris DeVille
0

The Tallest Man On Earth – “Tears Are In Your Eyes” (Yo La Tengo Cover)

New Music August 31, 2022 10:52 AM By Chris DeVille
0

We at Stereogum haven’t kept close tabs on the Tallest Man On Earth lately, but one good way to recapture my attention is by recording a Yo La Tengo classic. That’s just what Kristian Matsson has done. As part of a recent series of covers that also includes songs by Lucinda Williams and Håkan Hellström, the new ANTI signee has delivered his version of “Tears Are In Your Eyes,” one of many exquisite ballads from YLT’s nocturnal 2000 masterstroke And Then Nothing Turned Itself Inside-Out. The song hits different without those Ira Kaplan/Georgia Hubley harmonies, but it still sounds good run through the Tallest Man filter. Check it out below along with those prior covers.

Related

And Then Nothing Turned Itself Inside-Out Turns 20
Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Last Surviving Monkee Micky Dolenz Sues The FBI

1 day ago 0

Arcade Fire’s Win Butler Accused Of Sexual Misconduct, Shares Statement

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Madonna’s “Music”

2 days ago 0

Neurosis Leader Scott Kelly Admits To Physically Abusing Wife And Children, Band Responds

2 days ago 0

Taylor Swift’s New Album Midnights Is Out October 21

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest