Watch Kendrick Lamar’s Short Film For The Harrowing “We Cry Together”

“We Cry Together” is probably the most intense and uncomfortable song on Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar’s pointedly messy and vulnerable new album. It’s the one that finds Kendrick and Taylour Paige acting out an aggressive verbal confrontation between romantic partners with a raw nastiness reminiscent of early Eminem, culminating in a sexual reconciliation. Today the song gets a music video directed by Jake Schreier, Kendrick, and Kendrick’s pgLang partner Dave Free. Starring Kendrick and Paige, it was shot in one take with live vocals in March 2020. Watch it below.

