Ever since BTS announced they were taking a break back in June, the different members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — have been steadily branching out. J-Hope released a solo album Jack In The Box in July, and V joined the docuseries In The Soop: Friendcation. Now, BTS leader RM has teamed up with the South Korean music collective Balming Tiger for a new song called “Sexy Nukim.”

Balming Tiger describes themselves as a “multinational alternative K-pop band” comprising nearly a dozen creatives: musicians, producers, directors, visual artists, and writers. They’ve been collaborating since 2018 with the end goal of raising awareness around Asian culture on a global scale. “Sexy Nukim” is actually their their first new single in a year-and-a-half.

“We wanted to show ‘Asian sexy’ and ‘Asian cool’ through the music and visuals of the new single,” Balming Tiger say in a press release. Listen to “Sexy Nukim” below.