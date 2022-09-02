Pure Bathing Culture – “Nightswimming” (R.E.M. Cover)

New Music September 2, 2022 10:46 AM By Rachel Brodsky
Pure Bathing Culture – “Nightswimming” (R.E.M. Cover)

New Music September 2, 2022 10:46 AM By Rachel Brodsky
We haven’t heard too much from ethereal dream-poppers Pure Bathing Culture since they covered the Blue Nile’s 1989 album Hats in 2020. Also in 2020 Portland’s Sarah Versprille and Daniel Hindman released an EP, Carrido. Well, today they’re back. For Bandcamp Friday, Pure Bathing Culture are sharing a diaphanous cover of R.E.M.’s Automatic For The People classic “Nightswimming.” “We had an absolutely magical time together recording it at our home studio this week,” the band shared with Stereogum over email. “It was so fun to dig into such a special song.”

Listen to and purchase Pure Bathing Culture’s “Nightswimming” cover via Bandcamp.

