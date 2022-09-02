Rhye’s Michael Milosh Sues Ex-Wife’s Attorneys Over Sexual Abuse Case

Last year, the ex-wife of Michael Milosh, the musician behind the soft-focus bedroom-R&B act Rhye, accused Milosh of grooming and of physical and sexual abuse. In a series of Instagram posts, Milosh’s ex-wife, the actress Alexa Nikolas, wrote that Milosh had first interacted with her online when she was 16 and that Milosh pressured her into sex when she was 18 and he was 35. She also accused him of abusing other women. After making those accusations, Nikolas filed a lawsuit against Milosh, which she then voluntarily dropped this past May. Now, Milosh is suing the attorneys who represented Nikolas, accusing them of malicious prosecution.

Billboard reports that Milos is claiming Nikolas’ lawsuit was “frivolous” and “complete nonsense” and that her lawyers have “no respect for the law or the truth.” Milosh says that the lawsuit caused him “well over $10,000,000 in actual damages” and that he’ll be seeking that amount, as well as punitive damages. Milosh also claims that the settlement from the couple’s 2019 divorce barred Nikolas from filing her lawsuit. Milosh is not suing Nikolas.

One of the firms that Milosh is suing is Greenberg Gross, and that firm’s managing partner Alan Greenberg tells Billboard that Milosh’s lawsuit is “completely baseless and will be thrown out of court in short order.”

Nikolas dropped her case against Milosh “without prejudice,” a legal term that leaves open the possibility that she will refile that lawsuit. In the past few days, Nikolas has said that she intends to refile.

You can read Milosh’s legal complaint at Billboard.

If you or someone you know is suffering from sexual violence, please contact RAINN or call the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.