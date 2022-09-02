Nils Frahm – “Briefly”

Nils Frahm – “Briefly”

Acclaimed German composer Nils Frahm announced his Music For Animals album in June by releasing lead single “Right Right Right.” Over the summer he dropped “Lemon Day,” and today he’s got another electronic ambient instrumental on deck. “Briefly” is the kind of thoughtful and dramatic instrumental music I’d expect to soundtrack some gritty detective work in a highbrow crime procedural; it’s all about tone and texture, but it moves with surprising urgency for an ambient track. Hear it below along with “Lemon Day.”

Music For Animals is out 9/23 on LEITER.

