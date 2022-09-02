Stream The Fast And Nasty Self-Titled Debut From Basque Punks Flash

The primitivist punk band Flash hail from Gipuzkoa along the Northern coast of Spain, part of the autonomous Basque region overflowing with alternate dialects heavy on letters like x and z. When I spent a quarter studying in Pamplona years ago, the Basque Country was my favorite area to visit; it’s so beautiful. But Flash’s music is not beautiful. It’s the opposite of beautiful. This band plays hard, fast, nasty punk rock with a retro tint — the kind of runaway-train hardcore that explodes into string-bending classic-rock lead guitar explosions while peeling around in the muck and mire. Their new self-titled album is out today, and you should stream and/or buy it via Bandcamp below.

<a href="https://lavidaesunmus.bandcamp.com/album/s-t-19">S/T by Flash</a>

Flash is out now on La Vida Es Un Mus.