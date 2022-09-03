Maren Morris Responds To Tucker Carlson Calling Her A Lunatic

Maren Morris is leaning into her new classification as “lunatic country music person,” as recently coined by Fox News’ Tucker Carlson. In case you haven’t been following this, Morris caught Carlson’s ire after a social-media feud with Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany Aldean, who on August 23 posted a makeup video with the transphobic caption: “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life.”

A few days later, Aldean doubled down on her false equivalency via Instagram Story: “Advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it ‘gender affirming care’ is one of the worst evils. I will always support my children and do what I can to protect their innocence. The other day Memphis wanted to be a dinosaur and tomorrow Navy will want to be a cat. They’re children. Some parents want to be accepted by society so badly that they’re willing to make life-altering decisions for their children who aren’t old enough to fully comprehend the consequences of those actions. Love is protecting your child until they are mature enough as an adult to make their own life decisions. Thankful my parents allowed me to go through my tom boy phase without changing my gender.”

At the time, Cassadee Pope replied to Aldean, tweeting: “You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition. Real nice.”

And Morris also replied in a tweet: “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

Anyway, under the guise of “advocating for children,” Aldean appeared on Carlson’s show on September 1, where the Fox News host called Morris a “lunatic” and “fake country music singer.” In response, Morris posted a screencap from Fox News and wrote “#NewProfilePic.” She’s also selling T-shirts bearing the phrase “Maren Morris: Lunatic Country Music Person.” All proceeds will be split between nonprofits Trans Lifeline and GLAAD’s Transgender Media Program.

