In the past few months, the Memphis rapper Glorilla has been on a fast, dizzy ascent. This summer, Glorilla’s song “FNF (Let’s Go)” became an underground viral smash that crossed over to the mainstream, to the point where she charted on the Billboard Hot 100. Glorilla then guested on Duke Deuce’s anthemic “Just Say That,” and she signed with hometown rap baron Yo Gotti’s CMG label. Soon after, she released her single “Tomorrow” on the label compilation “Gangsta Art.” Now, she’s got another single with her new label boss.

On the new song “Blessed,” which came out over the weekend, Glorilla talks her shit over a simple, spartan beat from producer Macaroni Toni. She’s great at tough, direct Memphis rap, and her deep, rich voice sounds amazing. Yo Gotti has been in the game for decades, but when he shows up on “Blessed,” he and Glorilla sound like peers. In the video, Glorilla hangs out with old ladies at a fancy tea party. Check it out below.

Tom Breihan Staff

