Wednesday – “Bull Believer”

New Music September 8, 2022 10:11 AM By James Rettig
0

Wednesday – “Bull Believer”

New Music September 8, 2022 10:11 AM By James Rettig
0

The Asheville rock Band To Watch Wednesday were behind one of the very best albums of 2021 with Twin Plagues. Earlier this year, they put out an excellent covers album and today they’ve announced that they have signed to Dean Oceans. They’re also sharing a new single, “Bull Believer,” an eight-and-a-half minute track that smushes two songs into one. The first half is a driving, mangled extended analogy about a bullfight and the second features a searing breakdown, culminating in a gnarly refrain lifted from the round-ending Mortal Kombat goad to “finish him.”

“This song is an excuse for me to scream on stage, an outlet for the anger and sadness that has been collected by the current and past versions of myself,” Karly Hartzman said in a statement. “An offering to myself of a brief moment of release from being tolerant of the cruelty of life: feels like cutting my hair to let go of the history it holds.”

Watch a video directed by Josh Finck below.

TOUR DATES:
09/21 Greensboro, NC @ The Crown at Carolina Theatre *
09/22 Durham, NC @ Motorco *
09/23 Washington, DC @ DC9 *
09/24 Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club *
09/25 Asbury Park, NJ @ Bond Street Bar *
09/27 Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom *
09/29 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *
10/01 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village *
10/02 Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop *
10/03 Lexington, KY @ The Burl *
10/04 Knoxville, TN @ The Pilot Light *
10/06 Asheville, NC @ DIFFERENT WRLD *
* w/ Truth Club

“Bull Believer” is out now via Dead Oceans.

Zachary Chick

Related

Band To Watch: Wednesday
James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Chris Pine Denies Harry Styles Spat On Him At Drama-Filled Don’t Worry Darling Venice Premiere

3 days ago 0

Modest Mouse Announce The Lonesome Crowded West 25th Anniversary Tour

3 days ago 0

Old Hudson Mohawke Song Goes Viral From TikToks Mocking Redditor’s Sex Playlist

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Shaggy’s “It Wasn’t Me” (Feat. RikRok)

2 days ago 0

Watch Roxy Music Kick Off Their Reunion Tour In Toronto

19 hours ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest