Mercyful Fate Announce First North American Tour In Over 20 Years

Livia Zita

News September 6, 2022 1:09 PM By Tom Breihan
0

Metal changed after Mercyful Fate came along. The Danish band got together in 1981, and they released a few blazing, theatrical, underground-beloved albums in the early ’80s. Tons of bands followed their example. Mercyful Fate broke up in 1985, and frontman King Diamond went on to a huge solo career of his own. Mercyful Fate reunited in 1992 and then broke up once again in 1999. They’re now back together, and they’re working on new music. Earlier this summer, Mercyful Fate played their first show in 23 years. This fall, they’ll return to North America for the first time since the ’90s.

Mercyful Fate’s North American tour is set to start in late October, and the spooky season should be just about perfect for them. Fellow European thrash legends Kreator and Cleveland black metal act Midnight will open. In a press release, King Diamond says, “I hereby respectfully invite you to Come To The Sabbath by which you may free your soul and feast with us in the dark Of Night. Witches and Demons, you may come as you are! Satanic Regards.” Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:
10/25 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory
10/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
10/29 – Inglewood, CA @ Youtube Theater
10/30 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento
11/01 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
11/03 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
11/04 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J. Brady Music Center
11/05 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic
11/08 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
11/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theater
11/11 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
11/13 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall At Fenway
11/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
11/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

more from News

