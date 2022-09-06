Justin Bieber Postpones Justice Tour Again Due To Health Issues
Justin Bieber has postponed the tour in support of his latest album Justice once again due to health issues. The singer canceled some shows earlier this year as he opened up about his struggles with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a condition that results in facial paralysis. Bieber performed a handful of times over the past few weeks at festivals around the world, but after performing at Rock In Rio this past weekend, he has made the decision to put the rest of his scheduled shows on hold.
In a statement that was shared with TMZ and confirmed by Variety, Bieber wrote that he will take a break from performing “to make my health the priority right now.”
Here is Bieber’s full statement:
Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed. As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour.
After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me. This past weekend, I performed at Rock In Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil.
After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized I need to make my health the priority right now. So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better.
I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world.
Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this! I love you all passionately.