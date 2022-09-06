Justin Bieber Postpones Justice Tour Again Due To Health Issues

Justin Bieber has postponed the tour in support of his latest album Justice once again due to health issues. The singer canceled some shows earlier this year as he opened up about his struggles with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a condition that results in facial paralysis. Bieber performed a handful of times over the past few weeks at festivals around the world, but after performing at Rock In Rio this past weekend, he has made the decision to put the rest of his scheduled shows on hold.

In a statement that was shared with TMZ and confirmed by Variety, Bieber wrote that he will take a break from performing “to make my health the priority right now.”

Here is Bieber’s full statement: