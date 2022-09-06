Modest Mouse Announce The Lonesome Crowded West 25th Anniversary Tour
Modest Mouse are going out on tour this fall to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Lonesome Crowded West, which was released in 1997. The band will tour as a four-piece, with original members Isaac Brock and Jeremiah Green joined by Russell Higbee and Simon O’Connor.
Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday (September 9) at 10AM local time — more details here. The band is also releasing a limited-edition vinyl picture disc of the album that can be pre-ordered alongside the tickets and will be available at each show. Full of run of dates is below.
11/18 Missoula, MT @ Wilma Theater
11/19 Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Spokane
11/21 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
11/22 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
11/25 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
11/27 Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
11/30 Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theatre
12/01 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
12/02 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
12/03 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
12/05 Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
12/06 New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans
12/07 Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
12/09 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
12/10 St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
12/11 Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
12/13 Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
12/15 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
12/16 Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
12/17 New York, NY @ Terminal 5