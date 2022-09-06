Modest Mouse are going out on tour this fall to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Lonesome Crowded West, which was released in 1997. The band will tour as a four-piece, with original members Isaac Brock and Jeremiah Green joined by Russell Higbee and Simon O’Connor.

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday (September 9) at 10AM local time — more details here. The band is also releasing a limited-edition vinyl picture disc of the album that can be pre-ordered alongside the tickets and will be available at each show. Full of run of dates is below.

11/18 Missoula, MT @ Wilma Theater

11/19 Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Spokane

11/21 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

11/22 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

11/25 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

11/27 Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

11/30 Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theatre

12/01 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

12/02 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

12/03 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

12/05 Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

12/06 New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans

12/07 Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

12/09 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

12/10 St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

12/11 Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

12/13 Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

12/15 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

12/16 Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

12/17 New York, NY @ Terminal 5