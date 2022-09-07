Gold Panda – “The Corner”

Derwin Dicker, the UK producer known as Gold Panda, is about to come back with his first new album in six years. Dicker released a 2019 album called Jag Trax under his dance-music alter-ego DJ Jenifa, but he hasn’t given us a whole record of laid-back Gold Panda beats since 2016’s Good Luck And Do Your Best. This fall, however, the new Gold Panda LP The Work will arrive.

Dicker recorded The Work after becoming a parent and going through a lot of therapy, recovering from moments of suicidal depression. The album will feature “I’ve Felt Better (Than I Do Now),” the Gold Panda single that came out a few months ago, as well as the new track “The Corner.” It’s a soft, pretty electronic track built on a sample of Dean Friedman’s 1978 track “Lydia.” In a press release, Dicker says:

A number of years back, a friend of mine gave me a record by Dean Friedman. I’d been watching The Wire, and when I heard the line in “Lydia,” I had to loop it up and mess with it. I tried to make it into a beat for some rappers, but I could never get it right. When making this album, I found the sample again. I had a new way of recording, so starting from scratch, it all came together. When I made Lucky Shiner, people used to rap over those tracks and stick them on SoundCloud, etc., so I’m hoping this will inspire people to do it again.

A pretty track deserves a pretty video. In his clip for “The Corner,” director Lenny Rothenberg films skateboarder Noa Moffat moving underneath apartment buildings on a sunny day in Berlin. Below, watch the video and check out the tracklist for The Work.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Swimmer”
02 “The Dream”
03 “The Corner”
04 “The Want”
05 “I’ve Felt Better (Than I Do Now)”
06 “Plastic Future”
07 “New Days”
08 “The Spiral”
09 “Arima”
10 “Chrome”
11 “Joni’s Room”

The Work is out 11/11 on City Slang.

