Candy Apple – “I Don’t Wanna Talk About It”

New Music September 7, 2022 10:40 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Candy Apple – “I Don’t Wanna Talk About It”

New Music September 7, 2022 10:40 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Last year, the Denver band Candy Apple released their debut LP Sweet Dreams Of Violence, a short and sharp blast of legitimately grimy hardcore punk. The band name might be sweet, but it really only captures that record’s sound if you imagine a candy apple being rolled around in a dumpster full of razorblades. Later this month, Candy Apple will follow that album with a new 7″ EP called World For Sale, and their new song is just as intense as anything on Sweet Dreams Of Violence.

Candy Apple’s new ripper “I Don’t Wanna Talk About It” is the kind of hardcore that they used to make in the early ’80s. It’s a muffled ripper full of fast, nasty riffs, and those riffs are there to back up a guy screaming about how he wishes you’d leave him alone. I love that shit! It’s always fun! The bass tone on this song is just disgusting, in the best possible way. Below, listen to “I Don’t Wanna Talk About It” and check out the World For Sale tracklist.

TRACKLIST:
01 “World For Sale”
02 “Re-Animator”
03 “Wild Spirit”
04 “I Don’t Wanna Talk About It”

The World For Sale EP is out 9/30 on Convulse Records.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Chris Pine Denies Harry Styles Spat On Him At Drama-Filled Don’t Worry Darling Venice Premiere

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Destiny’s Child’s “Independent Women Part 1”

3 days ago 0

Modest Mouse Announce The Lonesome Crowded West 25th Anniversary Tour

1 day ago 0

Old Hudson Mohawke Song Goes Viral From TikToks Mocking Redditor’s Sex Playlist

2 days ago 0

Livestream The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert In London

5 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest