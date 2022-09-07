Last year, the Denver band Candy Apple released their debut LP Sweet Dreams Of Violence, a short and sharp blast of legitimately grimy hardcore punk. The band name might be sweet, but it really only captures that record’s sound if you imagine a candy apple being rolled around in a dumpster full of razorblades. Later this month, Candy Apple will follow that album with a new 7″ EP called World For Sale, and their new song is just as intense as anything on Sweet Dreams Of Violence.

Candy Apple’s new ripper “I Don’t Wanna Talk About It” is the kind of hardcore that they used to make in the early ’80s. It’s a muffled ripper full of fast, nasty riffs, and those riffs are there to back up a guy screaming about how he wishes you’d leave him alone. I love that shit! It’s always fun! The bass tone on this song is just disgusting, in the best possible way. Below, listen to “I Don’t Wanna Talk About It” and check out the World For Sale tracklist.

<a href="https://convulserecords.bandcamp.com/album/world-for-sale">World For Sale by Candy Apple</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “World For Sale”

02 “Re-Animator”

03 “Wild Spirit”

04 “I Don’t Wanna Talk About It”

The World For Sale EP is out 9/30 on Convulse Records.