The Welcome Wagon – “Isaiah, California”

New Music September 7, 2022 11:41 AM By James Rettig
0

The Welcome Wagon – “Isaiah, California”

New Music September 7, 2022 11:41 AM By James Rettig
0

The Welcome Wagon, the gospel folk duo made up of Thomas Vito Aiuto and his wife Monique, have announced their first new album in five years, Esther. “It became apparent to us that so many of these songs were about coming home, or leaving home, or reckoning with the homes we grew up in,” Vito said in a statement, adding: “Plus we wrote them in our home.”

“Making a home in this world is one of the hardest and most beautiful things any of us ever do,” Monique said. “Our music helps us to do that—to make a home, together with our family and friends—and we hope that somehow our songs might help others to make a home wherever they are, too.”

Listen to lead single “Isaiah, California” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Isaiah, California”
02 “Bethlehem, A Noble City”
03 “Knocking On The Door Of Love”
04 “Have Mercy On Us”
05 “Consolation Blues”
06 “Matthew 7:7”
07 “I Know You Know”
08 “Noble Tree”
09 “Lebanon”
10 “Nunc Dimittis”

Esther is out 11/4 via Asthmatic Kitty Records. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Chris Pine Denies Harry Styles Spat On Him At Drama-Filled Don’t Worry Darling Venice Premiere

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Destiny’s Child’s “Independent Women Part 1”

3 days ago 0

Modest Mouse Announce The Lonesome Crowded West 25th Anniversary Tour

1 day ago 0

Old Hudson Mohawke Song Goes Viral From TikToks Mocking Redditor’s Sex Playlist

2 days ago 0

Livestream The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert In London

5 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest