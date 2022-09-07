The Welcome Wagon, the gospel folk duo made up of Thomas Vito Aiuto and his wife Monique, have announced their first new album in five years, Esther. “It became apparent to us that so many of these songs were about coming home, or leaving home, or reckoning with the homes we grew up in,” Vito said in a statement, adding: “Plus we wrote them in our home.”

“Making a home in this world is one of the hardest and most beautiful things any of us ever do,” Monique said. “Our music helps us to do that—to make a home, together with our family and friends—and we hope that somehow our songs might help others to make a home wherever they are, too.”

Listen to lead single “Isaiah, California” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Isaiah, California”

02 “Bethlehem, A Noble City”

03 “Knocking On The Door Of Love”

04 “Have Mercy On Us”

05 “Consolation Blues”

06 “Matthew 7:7”

07 “I Know You Know”

08 “Noble Tree”

09 “Lebanon”

10 “Nunc Dimittis”

Esther is out 11/4 via Asthmatic Kitty Records. Pre-order it here.