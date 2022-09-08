Back in May, Maryland indie-pop singer-songwriter Jordana released her debut album, Face The Wall, via Grand Jury. Since then, she’s been on the road for her own headline dates, plus dates supporting Local Natives and Wallows. Looking ahead, Jordana is set to play at Firefly Music Festival on September 22 and play Pitchfork London and Paris. She’s also doing various dates with Remi Wolf this fall. In the lead-up to those dates, Jordana has shared a hooky, yearning new single, “Is It Worth It Now,” which you can hear in full below.

Face The Wall is out now via Grand Jury.