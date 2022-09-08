Pretty Sick – “Heaven”
In July, indie-grunge project Pretty Sick (the brainchild of Sabrina Fuentes) announced her debut album, Makes Me Sick Makes Me Smile. Fuentes has shared a couple of distortion-heavy tracks from the album already, including lead single “Human Condition” and “Black Tar.” Now, Fuentes (who is “London-based” but “New York-rooted”) has a third offering from the record. This one’s called “Heaven,” and it’s likely to earn Fuentes some well-earned Courtney Love/Hole comparisons, given how it puts her throaty vocals front and center. By “Heaven”‘s end, Fuentes’ voice escalates to a full-on Brody Dalle screech, which I bet will be fun to see live.
Listen to “Heaven” below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Yeah You”
02 “Drunk”
03 “Human Condition”
04 “Sober”
05 “Heaven”
06 “Black Tar”
07 “Bound”
08 “Lilith Song”
09 “Dirty”
10 “Self Fulfilling Prophecy”
11 “Saturn Return”
12 “PCP”
TOURDATES:
10/04 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre*
10/05 – Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall*
10/07 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol*
10/08 – Norwich, UK @ University of East Anglia Union – The Nick Rayns LCR*
10/10 – Nottingham, UL @ Rock City*
10/11 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ O2 Academy Newcastle*
10/13 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy*
10/14 – Sheffield, UK @ Foundry*
10/15 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom*
10/17 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk*
10/18 – Southhampton, UK @ Engine Rooms*
10/19 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton*
10/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
10/25 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern
10/26 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
10/28 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake
10/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
10/31 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
11/01 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile – Madame Lou’s
11/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of Th Hill
11/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge
11/06 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
11/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
11/10 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
11/11 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/12 – Denton, TX @ Andy’s Bar & Grill
11/14 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records – Blue Room
11/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl
11/17 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506
11/18 – Washington, DC @ DC9
11/19 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
11/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
11/21 – New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom
Makes Me Sick Makes Me Smile is out 9/30 via Dirty Hit.