In July, indie-grunge project Pretty Sick (the brainchild of Sabrina Fuentes) announced her debut album, Makes Me Sick Makes Me Smile. Fuentes has shared a couple of distortion-heavy tracks from the album already, including lead single “Human Condition” and “Black Tar.” Now, Fuentes (who is “London-based” but “New York-rooted”) has a third offering from the record. This one’s called “Heaven,” and it’s likely to earn Fuentes some well-earned Courtney Love/Hole comparisons, given how it puts her throaty vocals front and center. By “Heaven”‘s end, Fuentes’ voice escalates to a full-on Brody Dalle screech, which I bet will be fun to see live.

Listen to “Heaven” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Yeah You”

02 “Drunk”

03 “Human Condition”

04 “Sober”

05 “Heaven”

06 “Black Tar”

07 “Bound”

08 “Lilith Song”

09 “Dirty”

10 “Self Fulfilling Prophecy”

11 “Saturn Return”

12 “PCP”

TOURDATES:

10/04 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre*

10/05 – Belfast, UK @ Ulster Hall*

10/07 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol*

10/08 – Norwich, UK @ University of East Anglia Union – The Nick Rayns LCR*

10/10 – Nottingham, UL @ Rock City*

10/11 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ O2 Academy Newcastle*

10/13 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy*

10/14 – Sheffield, UK @ Foundry*

10/15 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom*

10/17 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk*

10/18 – Southhampton, UK @ Engine Rooms*

10/19 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton*

10/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

10/25 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

10/26 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

10/28 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake

10/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

10/31 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

11/01 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile – Madame Lou’s

11/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of Th Hill

11/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

11/06 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

11/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

11/10 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

11/11 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/12 – Denton, TX @ Andy’s Bar & Grill

11/14 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records – Blue Room

11/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl

11/17 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

11/18 – Washington, DC @ DC9

11/19 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

11/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

11/21 – New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom

Makes Me Sick Makes Me Smile is out 9/30 via Dirty Hit.