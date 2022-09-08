Mercury Prize Ceremony Postponed Due To Queen Elizabeth II’s Death

News September 8, 2022 3:08 PM By James Rettig
Mercury Prize Ceremony Postponed Due To Queen Elizabeth II’s Death

News September 8, 2022 3:08 PM By James Rettig
The Mercury Prize ceremony, which was scheduled to take place tonight, has been postponed due to Queen Elizabeth II’s death. The award, which is given out to the best British or Irish album of the year, was set to be handed out during an event at the the Eventim Apollo in London.

“Tonight’s Mercury Prize event has been postponed at this time of great national sorrow. We know everyone involved in the Mercury Prize will understand,” read a statement. “Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family at this very difficult time. We will make an announcement regarding future arrangements as soon as we are able.”

As The Guardian reports, the introductory portion of the night was about to begin when news of the Queen’s death began to circulate. An announcement was displayed in the room saying that the event was canceled. Attendees were told that dinner would not be served, and were asked to finish their drinks and depart. The red carpet and interviews for the ceremony had already been called off earlier in the day.

The short list for this year’s Mercury Prize included Harry Styles, Little Simz, Wet Leg, Yard Act, and Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler.

