Hear Miles Davis’ Previously Unreleased “Code 3” From New 1982-1985 Comp

Next Friday, Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings will release Miles Davis – That’s What Happened 1982-1985: The Bootleg Series Vol. 7. The set features three albums — including two discs of previously unreleased studio material from the jazz great’s Star People, Decoy, and You’re Under Arrest sessions. There is also a third disc of Miles Davis Live in Montreal on July 7, 1983. Now, you can hear a previously unreleased track called “Code 3” from the third disc.

The collection also comes in a slipcase with individual album mini-jackets, plus a booklet featuring liner notes by Marcus J. Moore and new interviews with Davis’ 1980s players: drummer Vince Wilburn, Jr., guitarist John Scofield, bassist Darryl Jones, bassist Marcus Miller, and guitarist Mike Stern.

Listen to “Code 3” below.

TRACKLIST:

Star People, Decoy sessions

01 “Santana”

02 “Minor Ninths, Part 1”

03 “Minor Ninths, Part 2”

04 “Celestial Blues, Part 1”

05 “Celestial Blues, Part 2”

06 “Celestial Blues, Part 3”

07 “Remake of OBX Ballad”

08 “Remake of OBX Ballad Sessions”

09 “Freaky Deaky, Part 1”

10 “Freaky Deaky, Part 2”

You’re Under Arrest sessions)

01 “Time After Time” (alternate)

02 “Time After Time” (full session)

03 “Theme From Jack Johnson” (Right Off) / Intro

04 “Never Loved Like This” (studio session demo)

05 “Hopscotch” (slow)

06 “Hopscotch” (fast)

07 “What’s Love Got To Do With It”

08 “Human Nature” (alternate)

09 “Katia” (full session)

MILES DAVIS LIVE IN MONTREAL July 7, 1983

01 “Speak (That’s What Happened)”

02 “Star People”

03 “What It Is”

04 “It Gets Better”

05 “Hopscotch”

06 “Star On Cicely”

07 “Jean-Pierre”

08 “Code 3”

09 “Creepin’ In”

Miles Davis – That’s What Happened 1982-1985: The Bootleg Series Vol. 7 is out 9/16 via Columbia Records and Legacy Recordings.