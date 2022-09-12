Natalie Mering has announced a new Weyes Blood album called And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow, her follow-up to 2019’s Titanic Rising. She co-produced it primarily with Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado, and it features guest appearances from Meg Duffy, Daniel Lopatin, and Mary Lattimore.

“Well, here we are: Still making it all happen in our very own, fully functional shit show. My heart, like a glow stick that’s been cracked, lights up my chest in a little explosion of earnestness,” Mering wrote in a letter accompanying the album’s announcement. “And when your heart’s on fire, smoke gets in your eyes.” She continued:

Titanic Rising was the first album of three in a special trilogy. It was an observation of things to come, the feelings of impending doom. And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow is about entering the next phase, the one in which we all find ourselves today — we are literally in the thick of it. Feeling around in the dark for meaning in a time of instability and irrevocable change. Looking for embers where fire used to be. Seeking freedom from algorithms and a destiny of repetitive loops. Information is abundant and yet so abstract in its use and ability to provoke tangible actions. Our mediums of communication are fraught with caveats. Our pain, an ironic joke born from a gridlocked panopticon of our own making, swirling on into infinity.

She goes on like that — you can read the full letter below. Today, she’s also sharing the album’s lead single, which is called “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody.” Check that out and all her just-revealed tour dates now: