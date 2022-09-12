Weyes Blood – “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody”
Natalie Mering has announced a new Weyes Blood album called And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow, her follow-up to 2019’s Titanic Rising. She co-produced it primarily with Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado, and it features guest appearances from Meg Duffy, Daniel Lopatin, and Mary Lattimore.
“Well, here we are: Still making it all happen in our very own, fully functional shit show. My heart, like a glow stick that’s been cracked, lights up my chest in a little explosion of earnestness,” Mering wrote in a letter accompanying the album’s announcement. “And when your heart’s on fire, smoke gets in your eyes.” She continued:
Titanic Rising was the first album of three in a special trilogy. It was an observation of things to come, the feelings of impending doom. And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow is about entering the next phase, the one in which we all find ourselves today — we are literally in the thick of it. Feeling around in the dark for meaning in a time of instability and irrevocable change. Looking for embers where fire used to be. Seeking freedom from algorithms and a destiny of repetitive loops. Information is abundant and yet so abstract in its use and ability to provoke tangible actions. Our mediums of communication are fraught with caveats. Our pain, an ironic joke born from a gridlocked panopticon of our own making, swirling on into infinity.
She goes on like that — you can read the full letter below. Today, she’s also sharing the album’s lead single, which is called “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody.” Check that out and all her just-revealed tour dates now:
TRACKLIST:
01 “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody”
02 “Children Of The Empire”
03 “Grapevine”
04 “God Turn Me Into A Flower”
05 “Hearts Aglow”
06 “And In The Darkness”
07 “Twin Flame”
08 “In Holy Flux”
09 “The Worst Is Done”
10 “A Given Thing”
TOUR DATES:
12/08 Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
12/09 Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
01/28 Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
01/30 Stockholm, SE @ Berns
01/31 Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
02/01 Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
02/03 Cologne, DE @ Kulturkirche
02/04 Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
02/05 Brussels, BE @ Botanique Orangerie
02/06 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
02/08 London, UK @ Roundhouse
02/09 Bristol, UK @ SWX
02/10 Glasgow, UK @ QMU
02/12Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
02/13 Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
02/14 Brighton, UK @ CHALK
02/22 Nashville, TN @Brooklyn Bowl
02/23 Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
02/24 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
02/25 Carrboro, NC@Cat’s Cradle
02/27 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
02/28 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
03/03 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
03/05 Boston, MA @ Royale
03/07 Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
03/08 Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
03/10 Detroit, MI @ El Club
03/11 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
03/13 Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater
03/14 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
03/15 Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
03/17 Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
03/18 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
03/19 Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House
03/21 Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
03/22 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
03/23 Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
03/25 San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
03/28 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
03/29 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
03/31 Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
04/01 Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory
04/02 Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow is out 11/18 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.