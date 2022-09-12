Big Ears Announces 2023 Lineup With The Mountain Goats, Grouper, Kevin Morby, & More

News September 12, 2022 9:20 AM By James Rettig
The Knoxville, TN-based Big Ears Festival has announced its initial 2023 lineup. It’ll be the 10th iteration of the event, which started back in 2009 and had a few years off in between. Performers this time around include the Mountain Goats, Grouper, Kevin Morby, Iron & Wine, Andrew Bird, Charles Lloyd, Christian McBride, and William Parker, Devendra Banhart, Bonny Light Horseman, Son Lux, the Weather Station, Pino Palladino and Blake Mills, Bill Frisell, Sam Gendel, Makaya McCraven, Arooj Aftab, and more.

Big Ears will take place over 12 different Knoxville venues from March 30 – April 2, 2023. Festival passes go on sale this Wednesday (September 14) at 9AM EST — more details are here.

