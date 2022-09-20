Premature Evaluation: Alex G God Save The Animals

There’s a line toward the end of God Save The Animals that could prove disconcerting to anyone who considers themselves invested in the long-term prospects of Alex G. “How many songs am I supposed to write? Before I can turn it off and say goodnight?” he asks on “Miracles,” a twangy missive that reflects on what the future might hold — from parenthood to the possibility of watching just one more sunset. It’s never a great idea to take one of Alex Giannascoli’s lyrics at face value (he loves to mess around with perspective too much), but there is something potent and aching about an artist expressing when enough is enough. A line like that is emblematic of the devilish charm of Alex G. He knows what he’s doing there. At his best, he has a way of making the listener feel both empathetic and complicit.

His songs lend themselves to intense analysis, which is why you can easily find message board and social media threads that pore over the most minute details in his music and extrapolate from there. Giannascoli has attracted a cultishly devoted fanbase mostly by eschewing the plugged-in persona that’s expected in this day and age. Even though Giannascoli would not have become as popular as he has without the internet, he hasn’t engaged in the chronic oversharing that often comes with being too online. His songs encourage one to fill in the blanks, or project what you might need onto them. He invents characters and scenarios that are surreal and tantalizing, presenting an askance version of reality that approaches something that almost looks like the capital-T truth.

God Save The Animals, his ninth (give or take) full-length album, is his most considered work yet. Gone are the days when he would spontaneously upload a song or a whole album to Bandcamp or SoundCloud the moment it was done. More and more, Giannascoli has something to say. Often he communicates in an oblique way but, starting with Rocket, his past few albums have felt like recursive thought loops, the sticking points of someone who is trying to map out a philosophy that makes life feel worth living. As a writer and a musician, Giannascoli follows his subconscious and doesn’t think too hard about whether or not something makes sense; he often talks about the tried and true method of simply following his gut. Still, his songs adhere to their own kind of fragmented internal logic.

On God Save The Animals, Giannascoli repeatedly returns to spirituality and faith. On “After All,” he finds appeal in the steadfastness of a higher power: “People come and people go away/ Yeah, but God with me, he stayed.” He makes biblical allusions on “Blessing,” adopting the kind of grungy ’90s metal sound that would eventually be co-opted by Christian rock; he sings about walking through the mud, rising from the flood, living like the fishes. And he exudes a monk-like determination on “Mission,” listing out all the ways that he’s managed to stick to the plan: “I did good/ I stayed out of the kitchen/ I did good/ I kept it on track, yeah.” It’s a natural extension of his long-standing interest in morality, exploring the many dichotomies of what is good and what is bad. And it makes for an immersive listen, all these songs circling back around to ideas about penitence and absolution. Forgiveness, for Giannascoli, seems like a gateway to happiness and contentment. Take the lovely “Ain’t It Easy,” an elongated sigh that is, at least in part, about the simplicity of settling down to your favorite TV show with someone you love: “Season premiere,” he sings. “I have no more fear.”