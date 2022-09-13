Watch Lizzo Accept The Outstanding Competition Program Emmy For Watch Out For The Big Grrrls

September 12, 2022
Watch Lizzo Accept The Outstanding Competition Program Emmy For Watch Out For The Big Grrrls

September 12, 2022
Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls won the Outstanding Competition Program tonight at the 2022 Emmys, bringing her Emmy count to three (she won two Creative Arts Emmys last week for Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality or Competition Program And Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program). It’s worth noting, this brings Lizzo halfway to an EGOT!

Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, which features full-figured women competing to be Lizzo’s backup dancers, premiered in March on Amazon Prime. “When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media,” Lizzo said while accepting her award. “Someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me. If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I’d be like, ‘You gonna see that person, but bitch, it’s gonna have to be you.'”

Watch Lizzo accept her Emmy below.

