Back in February, Cate Le Bon released Pompeii, one of the best albums of 2022 so far. She’s about to head out on a run of tour dates in support of it, and today she’s shared a new one-off single called “Typical Love.”

“‘Typical Love’ was a product of a rare jam session with dearest genius friend, Stella Mozgawa,” Le Bon said in a statement. “The outline, written on bass along to one of Stella’s infectious grooves, was taken into the Pompeii sessions where I disassembled and reassembled it many times but it always felt like a second cousin to the other tracks so was put aside for a rainy day.”

It comes with a music video co-directed by Stefan Ramírez Pérez and Phil Collins (not that one). Watch below.

TOUR DATES:

09/27 San Diego, CA @ Belly Up Tavern *

09/28 Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater *

09/29 Ojai, CA @ Deer Lodge *

09/30 Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre

10/01 Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library *

10/06 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

10/07 Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony *

10/08 New York, NY @ Webster Hall *

10/09 Washington, DC @ Black Cat *

10/30 Cardiff, UK @ Donald Gordon Theatre Llais 2022 Festival ^

11/07 Bruxelles, BE @ Le Botanique

11/09 Lorient, FR @ Hydrophone &

11/10 Nantes, FR @ Le Lieue Unique ~

11/12 Utrecht, NE @ Le Guess Who?

11/13 North London, UK @ Roundhouse #

* w/ A. Savage (of Parquet Courts)

& w/ Caroline

^ w/ black midi

~ w/ Arab Strap

# w/ Courtney Barnett, Big Joanie, Fake Fruit, Dehd, Gretel Hänlyn

“Typical Love” is out now via Mexican Summer.