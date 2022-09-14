Cate Le Bon – “Typical Love”
Back in February, Cate Le Bon released Pompeii, one of the best albums of 2022 so far. She’s about to head out on a run of tour dates in support of it, and today she’s shared a new one-off single called “Typical Love.”
“‘Typical Love’ was a product of a rare jam session with dearest genius friend, Stella Mozgawa,” Le Bon said in a statement. “The outline, written on bass along to one of Stella’s infectious grooves, was taken into the Pompeii sessions where I disassembled and reassembled it many times but it always felt like a second cousin to the other tracks so was put aside for a rainy day.”
It comes with a music video co-directed by Stefan Ramírez Pérez and Phil Collins (not that one). Watch below.
TOUR DATES:
09/27 San Diego, CA @ Belly Up Tavern *
09/28 Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater *
09/29 Ojai, CA @ Deer Lodge *
09/30 Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre
10/01 Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library *
10/06 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *
10/07 Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony *
10/08 New York, NY @ Webster Hall *
10/09 Washington, DC @ Black Cat *
10/30 Cardiff, UK @ Donald Gordon Theatre Llais 2022 Festival ^
11/07 Bruxelles, BE @ Le Botanique
11/09 Lorient, FR @ Hydrophone &
11/10 Nantes, FR @ Le Lieue Unique ~
11/12 Utrecht, NE @ Le Guess Who?
11/13 North London, UK @ Roundhouse #
* w/ A. Savage (of Parquet Courts)
& w/ Caroline
^ w/ black midi
~ w/ Arab Strap
# w/ Courtney Barnett, Big Joanie, Fake Fruit, Dehd, Gretel Hänlyn
“Typical Love” is out now via Mexican Summer.