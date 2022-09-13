Watch Death Cab For Cutie Debut New Song “Pepper” & Cover R.E.M. During Live From Home Performance

News September 13, 2022 3:52 PM By James Rettig
0

Watch Death Cab For Cutie Debut New Song “Pepper” & Cover R.E.M. During Live From Home Performance

News September 13, 2022 3:52 PM By James Rettig
0

During the pandemic, Ben Gibbard held regular Live From Home livestreamed performances, something we talked with him about in our recent We’ve Got A File On You interview with the Death Cab For Cutie leader.

Last night, the band hosted a special livestream ahead of them heading out into the analog world with a proper tour in support of their upcoming album Asphalt Meadows. Gibbard and the rest of the band performed a cover of R.E.M.’s “Near Wild Heaven,” which Gibbard first covered back in 2013 with help from Peter Buck and Mike Mills.

During the show, they also did a stripped-down rendition a new Asphalt Meadows track called “Pepper.” That one starts at the 11m25s mark in the video below, and after some questions from the crowd, the R.E.M. cover kicks off at 20m30s.

Asphalt Meadows is out 9/16.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Citing His Michael Phelps Tweet, Prosecutors Win Ruling Against Young Thug In RICO Case

5 days ago 0

Sex Pistols Comment On Death Of Queen Elizabeth

6 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Crazy Town’s “Butterfly”

16 hours ago 0

The Number Ones: Joe’s “Stutter” (Feat. Mystikal)

3 days ago 0

Nick Cave Explains How Fans Helped Him Cope With The Deaths Of His Sons

2 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest