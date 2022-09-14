Madel Rafter and Sam Huntington, the Philadelphia duo known as Crooks & Nannies, have signed to Grand Jury and will soon open for Lucy Dacus on tour. Their first single for their new label is an emotionally charged indie-rock shapeshifter called “control,” a song that balances its grandly ambitious scope with a pleasing DIY scrappiness.

Rafter shared this statement on the track:

I wrote “control” in 2017 while struggling with consistent intrusive thoughts. I wanted to capture the feeling of walking through an art museum and holding all of your muscles tightly because if you don’t, you might give into some crazy impulse and do something really really bad, like pull a painting off the wall and put your foot through it. The lyrics talk about wearing a mask for the world to conceal internal negative thoughts, and worrying about being ‘bad to the bone’ and ugly inside. On the facade, the song feels humorous, but I often use humor as a way to soften the blow of darker sentiments. Sonically, we took an approach that feels almost sing-songy at the top, but gets progressively more chaotic, fast, and emotionally blown out as the song progresses.

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

09/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *

09/30 – New Haven, CT @ College Street *

10/03 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre *

10/05 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre *

10/06 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall *

10/07 – Orlando, FL @ Beacham Theatre *

10/08 – Miami Beach, FL @ Miami Beach Bandshell *

10/10 – Tallahassee, FL @ Club Downunder *

10/12 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre*

10/13 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *

10/14 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall *

10/15 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *

11/02 – New York, NY @ Public Records ^

* w/Lucy Dacus

^ w/Rubblebucket