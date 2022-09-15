Next month, the San Jose death metal band Ripped To Shreds will release their new album 劇變 (Jubian). Bandleader Andrew Lee recorded the album in his home studio, and we’ve already posted the first single “Reek Of Burning Freedom,” which goes insanely hard. The same is true of “漢奸 (Race Traitor),” the new track that the band just shared. It’s an ultra-fast ripper, but the speed never sounds out-of-control. It’s got hooks, too.

Andrew Lee has said that the new album is Ripped To Shreds’ attempt “increase the visibility of ABCs [American-born Chinese] in extreme metal by being very blatantly Chinese.” On the subject of “漢奸 (Race Traitor),” Lee says, “I’ve been a melodeath fan from day one, so ‘Race Traitor’ is my take on Eucharist/Intestine Baalism style melodeath. The lyrics here directly speak to the experience of existing as a minority in a country where any action is seen as representative of their whole race.” Listen to the song below.

劇變 (Jubian) is out 10/14 on Relapse.