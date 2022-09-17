Earl Sweatshirt Voices Rapper Blueblood In Atlanta Season Premiere

WARNING: This article contains spoilers about the Atlanta season four premiere.

Just months after the end of season three, the fourth and final season of Atlanta premiered Thursday on FX. In the episode, titled “The Most Atlanta,” Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry) hears on the radio that his fellow rapper Blueblood died three months earlier — a reference to MF Doom’s death being revealed two months after the fact. Paper Boi mourns Blueblood by playing his final album; while listening, he realizes the lyrics are clues that ultimately lead him to Blueblood’s funeral. Upon arrival, he is disappointed to learn that only four other people have solved the mystery and joined him at the funeral. Many viewers suspected Blueblood might be voiced by Earl Sweatshirt, and FX has confirmed to Billboard that it was indeed Earl.

Meanwhile GQ speculates that the Blueblood material is actually excerpted from the secret album by Earl Sweatshirt and the celebrated producer the Alchemist, who tweeted in 2019 that he and Earl had recorded a whole uploaded to YouTube under a pseudonym. That would certainly fit with the show’s history; Atlanta creator and star Donald Glover used the series to tease his own Childish Gambino album Awaken, My Love! in 2016 by putting the album’s cover art on a mantle in an episode called “Juneteenth.” GQ writer Angel Diaz’s hypothesis: Perhaps the rest of season four will mirror the scavenger hunt within the show by gradually leading fans to this alleged Earl x Alchemist album? It’s just speculation, but it’s fun to think about.