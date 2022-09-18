Lady Gaga Posts Tearful Apology After Cutting Final Chromatica Ball Show Short Due To Inclement Weather

For the past couple months, Lady Gaga has been out on the road for the Chromatica Ball, a tour in support of her 2020 album Chromatica. The final show of that tour took place in Miami on Saturday night, but it was cut short due to inclement weather. After getting through most of her set list, Gaga put the show on pause while telling the audience to move inside because a storm was coming through the area. While waiting to see whether or not the concert would continue, fans sang Gaga’s single “Rain On Me” amid some very loud claps of thunder.

Fans singing “Rain On Me” at Lady Gaga’s #ChromaticaBallMiami after the show got cut short due to poor weather conditions. pic.twitter.com/9YdYJLoOF7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 18, 2022

Fans singing ‘Rain On Me’ as it rains in Miami. pic.twitter.com/bmi2zbCFuT — Lady Gaga Now 🧠 (@ladygaganownet) September 18, 2022

Gaga came back out on stage to announce the show’s official cancelation. “I’m sorry that we can’t finish, but I don’t want to put your life in danger and I don’t want to put our life in danger. So thank you, get home safely, God bless you, and thank you for coming to the show.”

She then followed that up with a tearful apology that was posted to her Instagram account. “Thank you so much for coming to the Chromatica Ball,” she said. “We really tried to finish the show tonight in Miami but we couldn’t because even when the rain sort of stopped, there was lightning that was striking right down to the ground so close to us.”

“Look, I know that for a really long time I’ve always wanted to be like that hardcore bad bitch but what I really want is to also be responsible and loving and I don’t know what I would do if anything happened to anybody in the audience or any member of my crew, my band, my dancers,” she continued. “So I’m sorry that we didn’t get to do the epic performance of “Rain On Me’ in the rain, but what’s worth it to me is life.”

After picking up a bouquet of roses she got from the audience, she went on:

Whoever threw these to me onstage, I will cherish them forever. It took so much in my heart to get back to a place where I could perform and be healthy and I hope you know that part of why I decided not to finish the show is that I am healthy and it was a healthy decision for all of you and myself as well. I love you and yes, I’d rather be dry but we’re all alive so go home and be safe. I’ll see you the next time I’m onstage. Until then, Chromatica will never be over because Chromatica is about healing and about knowing that you’re enough. And I feel like enough tonight, even though I didn’t get to finish. So thank you for giving me that. I love you, goodbye.